Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery

Apia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The 56-member Commonwealth agreed the "time has come" for discussions about the legacy of the "abhorrent" transatlantic slave trade Saturday, in a landmark joint statement that raised the prospect of future reparations.

Gathering for a summit in Samoa, leaders held lengthy and occasionally tense talks over one of the most sensitive aspects of their shared and troubled past.

The bloc brings together Britain and most of its former colonies, many of which are still scarred by the brutal trade that saw an estimated 10-15 million slaves ripped from Africa over four centuries.

African, Caribbean and Pacific nations have pressed for Britain -- and other European powers -- to pay financial compensation for slavery, or to make political amends.

In a closing statement, Commonwealth leaders noted calls for "reparatory justice" for the "abhorrent" transatlantic trade and agreed that "the time has come for a meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation".

While Britain and other colonial powers have occasionally apologised for slavery in broad terms, they have baulked at the idea of paying financial reparations, which could come with a hefty price tag.

During the summit, London tried to avoid making explicit commitments, while trying to prove the Commonwealth was still relevant and could work together.

The meeting's conclusion was delayed for hours as leaders and officials tried to hammer out a compromise.

That compromise text may stop short of what some former colonies wanted.

"The time has come to have a real dialogue about how we address these historical wrongs," Prime Minister Philip Davis of the Bahamas told AFP at the summit.

"The horrors of slavery left a deep, generational wound in our communities, and the fight for justice and reparatory justice is far from over."

But experts said the summit could be historic nonetheless.

"The commitment to conversations on reparatory justice wedges open the door for dialogue," said Kingsley Abbott, of the University of London's Institute of Commonwealth Studies.

"The Commonwealth" he said, "should see this as an opportunity to lead on a potentially historic process, and to do so with vision and courage."