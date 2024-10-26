Open Menu

Commonwealth Announces Ghana Foreign Minister As New Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Commonwealth announces Ghana foreign minister as new secretary general

Apia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The 56-nation Commonwealth announced Ghana's foreign minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as the new secretary general of the organisation at a rancorous summit in Samoa on Saturday.

Botchwey was one of three candidates vying for the post -- all who have backed calls for European nations to address their past of colonialism and slavery.

A former lawmaker, she has served as foreign minister for the past seven years, notably steering Ghana's two-year tenure on the UN Security Council, ending December 2023.

She has backed the drafting of a free trade agreement among Commonwealth member states.

She also previously said she stands for reparations. "Financial reparations is good," she said earlier this year.

A Commonwealth Secretary-General can serve a maximum of two terms of four years each. The incumbent is Dominican Baroness Patricia Scotland.

By convention, the secretary-general role is rotated around the body's four geographical blocs: the Pacific, Asia, Europe, and Africa. It was now Africa's turn.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Europe Samoa Ghana December Post All Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs 36 runs to win Test series against ..

Pakistan needs 36 runs to win Test series against England

33 minutes ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

12 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

12 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

12 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

12 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

12 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

12 hours ago

More Stories From World