Commonwealth Announces Ghana Foreign Minister As New Secretary General
Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Apia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The 56-nation Commonwealth announced Ghana's foreign minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as the new secretary general of the organisation at a rancorous summit in Samoa on Saturday.
Botchwey was one of three candidates vying for the post -- all who have backed calls for European nations to address their past of colonialism and slavery.
A former lawmaker, she has served as foreign minister for the past seven years, notably steering Ghana's two-year tenure on the UN Security Council, ending December 2023.
She has backed the drafting of a free trade agreement among Commonwealth member states.
She also previously said she stands for reparations. "Financial reparations is good," she said earlier this year.
A Commonwealth Secretary-General can serve a maximum of two terms of four years each. The incumbent is Dominican Baroness Patricia Scotland.
By convention, the secretary-general role is rotated around the body's four geographical blocs: the Pacific, Asia, Europe, and Africa. It was now Africa's turn.
