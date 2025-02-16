Commonwealth Day 2025 to be celebrated under ‘Together We Thrive’ theme

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, has announced that ‘Together We Thrive’ will be the theme for Commonwealth Day 2025, set to be observed on Monday (March 10), across the 56-member nations.

A series of events and activities will take place throughout March, including civic and interfaith gatherings, school assemblies, debates, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural celebrations. Millions across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific, and Europe are expected to take part in the annual observance.

This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive,’ highlights the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth - a global family of independent nations bound by shared values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter. Rooted in the principles of unity, peace, and collaboration, the theme underscores the importance of fostering strong, connected communities that support and empower their members to drive meaningful progress.

Emphasizing the significance of this year’s theme, Secretary-General Patricia Scotland stated, “Commonwealth Day is an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of unity, peace, and equality. ‘Together We Thrive’ encapsulates the strength of the Commonwealth Family - a network of nations working together to uplift all citizens and build a future defined by opportunity and resilience.”

A key aspect of the Commonwealth’s economic collaboration is the ‘Commonwealth Advantage,’ which reflects a 21% reduction in trade costs between member countries due to shared language, legal systems, and institutional frameworks.

This advantage fosters smoother trade and investment, reinforcing the Commonwealth’s commitment to democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.

Commonwealth Day 2025 will be marked by a variety of activities, including official readings of the Commonwealth Proclamation, educational programs, and events designed to raise awareness of the organization’s values and achievements. In London, the Commonwealth Secretariat will host a reception welcoming representatives from across the member states, while Westminster Abbey will be the venue for a vibrant multi-faith service celebrating the Commonwealth’s diversity and unity. The service will feature reflections, performances, and the iconic procession of flags, with young flag bearers representing each member nation.

To support global participation, the Commonwealth Secretariat’s website will serve as a central hub for this year’s celebrations, providing free resources, including the newly designed Commonwealth Day logo, educational materials, and a social media toolkit. These tools will enable member states and communities worldwide to organize events and engage their citizens in commemorating the day.

As the Commonwealth Family comes together under the theme ‘Together We Thrive,’ it reaffirms its collective commitment to building a future where all 2.7 billion Commonwealth citizens can live in societies that are safe, equitable, and united in a spirit of peace and partnership.

