Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda Delayed for 2nd Time Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which was scheduled to take place in Rwanda's capital of Kigali in June, will be postponed for the second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Commonwealth has announced.

Initially, the leaders of the Commonwealth countries were set to meet in June 2020 but the event was delayed for a year over the pandemic.

"Having reviewed all available evidence and risk assessments including with the World Health Organization (WHO) and their risk assessment tool, and after close consultation between the Commonwealth Secretariat and Member States, the decision has been made to postpone the CHOGM in Kigali for a second time," the Commonwealth said in a statement late on Friday.

The Commonwealth is an intergovernmental organization of 53 member states, most of which were former British colonies. The previous CHOGM, held every two years, took place in London in 2018, with the agenda including four forum events engaging representatives from the business community, civil society and governments.