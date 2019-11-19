UrduPoint.com
Commonwealth Of Independent States (CIS) Executive Secretary Doubts Objectivity Of OSCE Conclusion On Belarus Parliament Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:06 PM

The executive secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Sergei Lebedev, has expressed doubt in objectivity of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s assessment of the Belarusian parliamentary elections

The head of the OSCE observer mission, Margareta Cederfelt, said on Monday that the elections, held on Sunday, had showed "lack of respect for democratic commitments," adding that many opposition candidates had been prevented from running in the elections due to the government's restrictions. The head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Lidia Yermoshina, has already qualified the OSCE's conclusions as one-sided and insufficiency substantiated.

"This is not a surprise, we have expected such an evaluation to be voiced. In our opinion, this assessment is not quite objective," Lebedev told reporters in Minsk on Tuesday,

