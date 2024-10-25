Commonwealth Struggles To Overcome Splits Over Brutal Past
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Apia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Britain's King Charles deflected calls to atone for his country's colonial past Friday, as a summit of Commonwealth allies turned into a factious debate about the legacy of slavery and empire.
Leaders from the 56-nation Commonwealth -- made up mostly of British ex-colonies -- gathered for a summit in Samoa, hoping to prove the bloc is united and still relevant.
But instead of finding common cause on pressing issues like climate change, Charles III's maiden summit as king has been overshadowed by history.
Many African, Caribbean and Pacific nations want to see Britain -- and other European powers -- pay financial compensation for slavery, or to at least make political amends.
They want UK leaders to commit to a discussion on reparatory justice -- which could involve financial payments.
It is a debate Britain's cash-strapped government has worked hard to avoid.
But the Bahamas' Prime Minister Philip Davis told AFP that a real discussion about the past was vital.
"The time has come to have a real dialogue about how we address these historical wrongs," he said.
"Reparatory justice is not an easy conversation, but it's an important one."
"The horrors of slavery left a deep, generational wound in our communities, and the fight for justice and reparatory justice is far from over".
Experts estimate that over four centuries about 10-15 million slaves were brought from Africa to the Americas.
The true figure and human toll may never be known. The practice finally ended around 1870.
The British royal family, which benefited from the slave trade over centuries, has faced calls to apologise.
But the monarch stopped well short of that on Friday, asking delegates to "reject the language of division".
"I understand, from listening to people across the Commonwealth, how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate," he said.
"None of us can change the past. But we can commit, with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right inequalities that endure."
Recent Stories
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
More Stories From World
-
Thai massacre families demand justice as charge deadline expires12 minutes ago
-
Beyonce v Joe Rogan: stars power up US election32 minutes ago
-
'Glorious past': Bulgarians seek refuge in theme park village51 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says Israeli strike kills 3 journalists52 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship scores52 minutes ago
-
Japan says N. Korean troops in Russia of 'serious concern'52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Singapore FMs discuss bilateral economic, political cooperation1 hour ago
-
Economy Minister meets with Senior Staff, academics, researchers from Harvard University1 hour ago
-
Most expensive falcon sold for SAR400,000 at Saudi Falcons Club Auction1 hour ago
-
A taste of Filipino culture at Riyadh Season 20241 hour ago
-
King Abdulaziz University partners with Bernhard Schulte Ship Management1 hour ago
-
Locals fume as Lisbon's historic trams become tourist 'toy'2 hours ago