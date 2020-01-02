Communication Lost With Taiwanese Helicopter With Chief of General Staff on Board -Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Communication was lost on Thursday with a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter, which carried Taiwanese Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming and other senior military officials, Chinese media reported.

According to the Global Times newspaper, the helicopter made an emergency landing at about 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) in a mountainous area near Yilan City. Rescue teams are heading for the site of the incident.