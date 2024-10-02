Communications & Information Technology minister meets Saudi students on scholarships in the USA

- Home
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha met in the US capital, Washington, at the headquarters of the Saudi Cultural Attaché, with a number of Saudi male and female students on scholarships for education and training as part of his visit to the United States of America.
During the meeting, which was attended by the Cultural Attaché, Dr. Tahany Al-Baiz, along with several officials, Minister Al-Swaha was briefed on the scholarship students’ academic and research experiences in the fields of technology and innovation, praising their achievements that highlight the nation’s pride in them and enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness in the fields of science, engineering, technology and space sciences.
Al-Swaha also stressed that Saudi Vision 2030, led by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has demonstrated the capabilities and potential of the Kingdom's young men and women.
Minister Al-Swaha said that they play an essential role in achieving the Kingdom's vision and ambitions through excellence in various scientific fields and that they constitute one of the important pillars for enhancing the Kingdom's global position.
