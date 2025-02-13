Open Menu

Communications Minister Visits Interior Ministry’s Pavilion At LEAP25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Communications Minister visits Interior Ministry’s Pavilion at LEAP25

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha visited the Ministry of Interior’s pavilion at LEAP25.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones and held February 9 to 12 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham.

The minister was briefed on the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s global position as an innovative digital environment at both the regional and international levels.

Recent Stories

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

27 minutes ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

27 minutes ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

57 minutes ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

57 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

1 hour ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

10 hours ago
 MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transforma ..

MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

10 hours ago

More Stories From World