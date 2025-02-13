Communications Minister Visits Interior Ministry’s Pavilion At LEAP25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha visited the Ministry of Interior’s pavilion at LEAP25.
The event was organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones and held February 9 to 12 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham.
The minister was briefed on the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s global position as an innovative digital environment at both the regional and international levels.
Recent Stories
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..
MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance
More Stories From World
-
Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns2 minutes ago
-
Syrian Health Minister meets KSrelief medical volunteer team2 minutes ago
-
Communications Minister visits Interior Ministry’s Pavilion at LEAP252 minutes ago
-
French PM survives 3rd no-confidence vote over social security financing bill12 minutes ago
-
Explosion in Taiwan department store injures at least 1222 minutes ago
-
White House says American among three detainees freed by Belarus22 minutes ago
-
Methane gas explosion kills three coal miners in N. Afghanistan52 minutes ago
-
About 75,000 US federal workers accept Trump buyout program1 hour ago
-
South Korea's Yoon back in court for impeachment hearing2 hours ago
-
Playgrounds come alive again with Brazil school phone ban2 hours ago
-
Fire at Rio de Janeiro Carnival costume factory injures 212 hours ago
-
Trump and Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine3 hours ago