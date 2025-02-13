Communications Minister visits Interior Ministry’s Pavilion at LEAP25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha visited the Ministry of Interior’s pavilion at LEAP25.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones and held February 9 to 12 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham.

The minister was briefed on the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s global position as an innovative digital environment at both the regional and international levels.