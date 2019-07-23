Communist Party of Britain Says Johnson May Be Able to Get Brexit Deal Through Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Robert Griffiths, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Britain, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he did not rule out Boris Johnson would be able to secure the parliament's backing on a Brexit deal after taking over as the United Kingdom's new prime minister

Earlier in the day, former London mayor Johnson beat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in a ballot of Conservative party members, winning 92,153 votes to Hunt's 46,656.

"I wouldn't rule him out getting a deal through parliament that's a slightly modified version of [outgoing Prime Minister] Theresa May's package. With some written assurances from the [EU] Commission or something like that. I wouldn't be at all surprised," Griffiths said.

He also suggested there might be informal agreements about extending the transition period at some point but noted that it was unlikely the Brexit deal, negotiated by May, was going to be rewritten in some way.

According to Griffiths, if Johnson failed to get the Brexit deal through the parliament, he might call a general election, blaming Labour for blocking the withdrawal agreement.

"He will want to portray Labour and [Labour leader Jeremy] Corbyn as anti-Brexit although the campaign that they'll run against Corbyn will be much more scurrilous and extreme than that. But they will want to say Boris is the one who has or is seeking to honor the [2016] referendum and Labour have not. That would be quite an effective way to go about an election campaign," he pointed out.

Theresa May decided to step down in May after failing to achieve consensus inside the parliament and within the Conservative Party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union. Johnson has said they would like to change the withdrawal deal agreed by May but rejected by the parliament three times.