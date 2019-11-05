Communist Party of China (CPC) releases decision n system, government

A decision of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance was made public Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A decision of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance was made public Tuesday.

The decision was adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was convened from Oct. 28 to 31 in Beijing.