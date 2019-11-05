UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Communist Party Of China (CPC) Releases Decision N System, Government

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Communist Party of China (CPC) releases decision n system, government

A decision of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance was made public Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A decision of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on some major issues concerning how to uphold and improve the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance was made public Tuesday.

The decision was adopted at the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was convened from Oct. 28 to 31 in Beijing.

Related Topics

China Beijing From

Recent Stories

UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs showcases services for people of det ..

30 minutes ago

Work on remaining portion of Peshawar ring road so ..

1 minute ago

ERC launches new development projects in Socotra, ..

36 minutes ago

LHC seeks Punjab govt's reply on smog

41 minutes ago

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.