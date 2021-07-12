Communist Rallies Hit Cuba to Counter Anti-Government Rallies

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Counter-marches of government supporters have been held across Cuba following a call from President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

It came after the country saw biggest anti-government protests in years on Sunday. Video footage from the protests posted on social media show thousands of people demonstrating to express dissatisfaction with what they believe are lack of freedom and degrading economic situation in the country. Some protesters demanded that free elections be held, local media reported.

Protests took place in eight cities including the capital of Havana.

Counter-marches of government and communist supporters took place in five cities including the capital following a call from the president to fight back the attempt to "destabilize" the country.

The president personally joined the marches in the San Antonio de los Banos municipality of Havana.

In one of the cities, protesters and counter-demonstrators clashed and began to throw stones at one another. There were no reports of wounded or people sustaining injuries.