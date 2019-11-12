UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Communist Rebels Kill 6 Philippine Troops In Ambush

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:50 PM

Communist rebels kill 6 Philippine troops in ambush

A communist rebel ambush killed six Philippine soldiers and wounded 20 others, the military said Tuesday, in one of the deadliest assaults in the nation's five-decade-old Maoist insurgency

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A communist rebel ambush killed six Philippine soldiers and wounded 20 others, the military said Tuesday, in one of the deadliest assaults in the nation's five-decade-old Maoist insurgency.

Troops patrolling on foot on the eastern island of Samar were hit with homemade bombs and fought a 30-minute gunfight with New People's Army rebels on Monday.

"They used IEDs (improvised explosive devices), leading to a large number of casualties," regional military spokesman Captain Reynaldo Aragones told AFP, adding one rebel was also killed.

The NPA, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, launched its rebellion to create a Maoist state in 1969. According to the military, the insurgency has claimed 40,000 lives.

Samar is an impoverished region that is fertile ground for recruitment by the 4,000-member NPA.

"

Related Topics

Army Philippines

Recent Stories

Kremlin Welcomes Disengagement in Donbas as Step T ..

6 minutes ago

Home based Woman Worker – a portrait of arduous ..

23 minutes ago

Launch of TurkStream in January Can Become Reason ..

6 minutes ago

Japan to Work on Reducing Number of Foreign Traine ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Concerned Over Escalating Tensions in Gaza ..

6 minutes ago

Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiquetakes Over As ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.