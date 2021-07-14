CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Moldova's Communists and Socialists bloc will become opposition and fight against the "inhumane" plans of the country's new parliament, formed as a result of the snap elections won by the pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), the electoral alliance said on Tuesday.

The bloc was created in May by the Communist Party, headed by Vladimir Voronin, and the Socialist Party, led by Igor Dodon, ahead of the July parliamentary elections. According to the results of the voting held in Moldova this Sunday, the PAS party, affiliated with President Maia Sandu, received 52.8% of the vote, while the Communists and Socialists party came second with 27.

17%.

"Our bloc is the only opposition force in the country that will resist the inhumane and anti-state plans of the regime. We understand that caretakers with the attitude of executioners have come to power. Our common task is to stop them," the bloc's appeal to the residents of Moldova read.

The union intends to strictly monitor the work of the new parliament and the government, which can be formed by the parliamentary majority, to ensure the implementation of projects to modernize the economy and the lack of reduction in public spending.

Besides, the Communists and Socialists alliance pledged to take responsibility for the interests of the state, the statement read.