UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Communists And Socialists Bloc To Turn In Opposition Against Moldova's PAS Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Communists And Socialists Bloc to Turn in Opposition Against Moldova's PAS Authorities

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Moldova's Communists and Socialists bloc will become opposition and fight against the "inhumane" plans of the country's new parliament, formed as a result of the snap elections won by the pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), the electoral alliance said on Tuesday.

The bloc was created in May by the Communist Party, headed by Vladimir Voronin, and the Socialist Party, led by Igor Dodon, ahead of the July parliamentary elections. According to the results of the voting held in Moldova this Sunday, the PAS party, affiliated with President Maia Sandu, received 52.8% of the vote, while the Communists and Socialists party came second with 27.

17%.

"Our bloc is the only opposition force in the country that will resist the inhumane and anti-state plans of the regime. We understand that caretakers with the attitude of executioners have come to power. Our common task is to stop them," the bloc's appeal to the residents of Moldova read.

The union intends to strictly monitor the work of the new parliament and the government, which can be formed by the parliamentary majority, to ensure the implementation of projects to modernize the economy and the lack of reduction in public spending.

Besides, the Communists and Socialists alliance pledged to take responsibility for the interests of the state, the statement read.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin Alliance Moldova May July Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

33 minutes ago

US Provides Nearly $400Mln for Small Rural Hospita ..

31 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Invites New Israeli President to Visit U ..

31 minutes ago

Creators Union of Arab grants Sheikha Shamma bint ..

2 hours ago

Spain to Give Award to Health Workers Who Died of ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan captain Azam stars with 158 against Engla ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.