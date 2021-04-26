UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Communists Of Russia' Ask Investigators To Open Case Against Gorbachev Over Chernobyl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

'Communists of Russia' Ask Investigators to Open Case Against Gorbachev Over Chernobyl

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Communists of Russia political party has asked the Investigative Committee to open a criminal case against former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev for trying to cover up the 1986 explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the head of the party's Central Committee Maxim Suraykin told Sputnik.

"The Communists of Russia party has demanded for criminal case to be launched against Gorbachev for withholding information about the explosion at the Chernobyl NPP. Our party believes that Gorbachev was criminally inactive and disrupted the mitigation of the incident. We sent a letter to the Russian Investigative Committee demanding that he be brought to responsibility," Suraykin said.

After having received news about the explosion on April 26, 1986, Gorbachev did not take timely measures so that people could save their lives, stay indoors and not participate in mass events, according to the politician.

"May Day celebrations were not canceled not only in Moscow, Leningrad [now St. Petersburg], Sverdlovsk [Yekaterinburg], Minsk, but also in Kiev. Gorbachev addressed the nation as late as May 14. Obviously, it had to be announced right away, on April 26, with nationwide quarantine declared, after all, a radioactive cloud was recorded even as far as Sweden," Suraykin noted.

The explosion at the Chernobyl NPP in Soviet Ukraine took place in the early hours of April 26, 1986. Nearly 3,000 square miles of territory in northern Ukraine and parts of Belarus have been depopulated, with 1,000 square miles considered an exclusion zone due to elevated levels of radiation. The Chernobyl disaster is widely considered the worst nuclear accident it history. An international outcry over a two-day delay before authorities publicly announced the accident is credited in part with inspiring an era of glasnost (openness) initiated by Gorbachev.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Chernobyl Kiev Belarus Sweden April May Criminals All

Recent Stories

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

6 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,803 new COVID-19 cases, 356 death ..

22 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

37 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

43 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

45 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Indonesian President ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.