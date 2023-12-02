Open Menu

Comoros, Blue Carbon Join Forces For Environmental Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Achieving another significant milestone, Blue Carbon, an environmental solutions developer based in the UAE, has formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Union of Comoros

This partnership highlights a mutual dedication to promoting initiatives for carbon credit origination, with a specific focus on environmentally sustainable strategies in the forestry sector and coastal ecosystems.

Essentially, partnerships like the collaboration between Blue Carbon and the Union of Comoros play a crucial role in directing vital funding to countries confronting environmental challenges. Aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, initiatives generating Mitigation Outcomes, as outlined in this MoU, create pathways for climate financing.

In the course of COP28, the official signing ceremony unfolded at Blue Carbon's Dubai offices. Present at the event were Houmed M’Saidie, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Environment, Tourism, and Handicraft, and Josiane Sadaka, Blue Carbon CEO.

The notable presence of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum, a senior member of the Dubai Royal family and Blue Carbon's chairman, lent distinction to the occasion.

The partnership's core objective is to facilitate Mitigation Outcome generation, allowing the transfer of these outcomes as Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Blue Carbon will spearhead project development, ensuring compliance with the stringent requirements of ITMO generation.

Securing this funding is essential for nations like Comoros to execute sustainable development projects, alleviate the impacts of climate change, and enhance resilience in the midst of environmental threats.

Being a small island nation, the Union of Comoros experiences increased susceptibility to frequent extreme climatic events, encompassing tropical storms, floods, heatwaves, and drought episodes. These difficulties are further intensified by human-induced factors like deforestation, land degradation, and detrimental agricultural practices.

Blue Carbon's partnership with Comoros is strategically designed not only to tackle these environmental stressors but also to leverage the co-benefits of adaptation and resilience through projects tailored to the nation's distinctive challenges.

As COP28 progresses, the collaboration between Blue Carbon and the Union of Comoros serves as evidence of the united global effort needed to combat climate change and forge a path toward a sustainable future.

