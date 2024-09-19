Open Menu

Comoros President Makes First Appearance Since Attack

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Comoros president makes first appearance since attack

Moroni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Comoros President Azali Assoumani on Thursday chaired a government cabinet meeting in his first public appearance since being wounded in a knife attack last week, government footage showed.

Assoumani is seen in the video with a thick bandage on the left side of his forehead, smiling as he got into a car and arriving at the presidential compound.

He greeted advisors and ministers before sitting at the end of the cabinet table where he looked through files.

AFP correspondents saw the president's motorcade enter the presidential compound, but reporters were not allowed in.

The 65-year-old president had not been seen since he was wounded on Friday by a young soldier during the funeral of a religious leader in Salimani-Itsandra, on the outskirts of the capital Moroni.

The government said his injuries were "not serious" and that he was fine.

Related Topics

Attack Fine Car Young Moroni Comoros Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

3 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

3 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

21 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

22 hours ago

More Stories From World