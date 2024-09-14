Open Menu

Comoros President's Knife Attacker Found Dead In Prison: Prosecutor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Comoros president's knife attacker found dead in prison: prosecutor

Moroni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A man who attacked Comoros President Azali Assoumani with a knife and injured him slightly has been found dead in prison, the national prosecutor said Saturday, a day after the incident.

"He was isolated in a cell so that he could calm down yesterday after his arrest. Investigators found his lifeless body lying on the floor this morning.

A doctor declared him dead," Ali Mohamed Djounaid told a press conference.

"An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of his death," he added.

Government spokeswoman Fatima Ahamada said Saturday that 65-year-old Assoumani was at home with his family and 'doing very well'.

The attack took place during a funeral.

The knife injured the president's hand, but the attacker was stopped by another mourner, witnesses said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Doctor Man Comoros Family Government

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

6 minutes ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

3 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

3 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

8 hours ago
National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

16 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

18 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

21 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

22 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

22 hours ago

More Stories From World