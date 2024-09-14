(@FahadShabbir)

Moroni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) A man who attacked Comoros President Azali Assoumani with a knife and injured him slightly has been found dead in prison, the national prosecutor said Saturday, a day after the incident.

"He was isolated in a cell so that he could calm down yesterday after his arrest. Investigators found his lifeless body lying on the floor this morning.

A doctor declared him dead," Ali Mohamed Djounaid told a press conference.

"An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of his death," he added.

Government spokeswoman Fatima Ahamada said Saturday that 65-year-old Assoumani was at home with his family and 'doing very well'.

The attack took place during a funeral.

The knife injured the president's hand, but the attacker was stopped by another mourner, witnesses said.