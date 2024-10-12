Comoros shock Tunisia, Salah, Mbeumo strike in AFCON qualifiers

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Comoros shocked Tunisia 1-0 on Friday to end a run of 16 consecutive home victories in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers by the Carthage Eagles.

Premier League sharpshooters Mohamed Salah and Bryan Mbeumo struck key goals, South Africa hit a record-equalling five and Nigeria snatched a late win in other matchday 3 qualifiers.

French second-tier league forward Rafiki Said scored midway through the second half in Rades to lift Comoros to second in Group A, one point behind Tunisia halfway through the campaign.

Comoros, a tiny island nation off the south-east coast of Africa, have a habit of causing upsets, most notably when beating Ghana to reach the second round at the 2022 AFCON.

But the islanders were given little chance of succeeding away to former champions Tunisia, who are ranked fifth in Africa, and 82 places above Comoros in the world.