Company Building TurkStream Says Stock Seizure Not to Affect Project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) South Stream Transport B.V., which is building the offshore section of the TurkStream gas pipeline, has confirmed the seizure of 100 percent of its shares in the Netherlands , while stating that this fact will not affect the implementation of the project.

Earlier Friday, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko announced that all shares in South Stream Transport had been seized by the Amsterdam District Court.

"South Stream Transport B.V. confirms that the Amsterdam District Court has issued a permit to Ukraine's Naftogaz to seize the company's shares. This fact will not affect the construction work or operation of the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline," the company said.