MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) A company in Russia's far eastern Primorsky Territory has launched the serial production of drones for the Russian army's needs during the military operation in Ukraine, the regional government said on Tuesday.

The facility was inspected by Deputy Russian Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, Minister of Development of the Far East and the Arctic Aleksey Chekunkov and Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako. The officials visited enterprises of the military-industrial complex in the city of Vladivostok and checked the military equipment.

"Those present paid special attention to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Each drone weighs only 1.5 kilograms (3 Pounds).

There is a mechanism for dropping cargo at the enemy's deployment site. Currently, the company has manufactured 45 such devices and is preparing to launch mass production, expecting to release about 60-100 more UAV's," the government said in a statement.

In addition, the officials had an opportunity to look at a novel aircraft-type drone whose software was developed entirely in Primorsky Territory. Manufacturers are ready to produce up to 30 such units per month, according to the statement.

Kozhemyako noted that he will hand over the drones to Russian troops when he goes to the military operation area.

Primorsky Territory-based companies started production of military equipment for use in the area of hostilities last year.