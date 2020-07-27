UrduPoint.com
Company Responsible For Polluting Volga River Fined $2,100 - Russian Environmental Agency

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Yaroslavsky Rechnoy Port company has been fined 150,000 rubles ($2,100) for polluting the Volga River near the town of Gorodets in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, the interregional department of the Rosprirodnadzor environmental watchdog said on Monday.

On June 1, about 6,500 square feet of the Volga River was contaminated with oil products after a tugboat crashed into a dam in the Nizhny Novgorod region while navigating the locks of Gorodets. It partially sank and was damaged close to the engine room. During an administrative probe, it was established that the tugboat was registered with the Yaroslavsky Rechnoy Port company.

"Based on the results of the administrative investigation against JSC Yaroslavsky Rechnoy port, a resolution on bringing to administrative responsibility under point 4 of Article 8.

13 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (Violation of requirements for the protection of water facilities, which may lead to their pollution) was issued. A fine of 150,000 rubles was imposed," the authority said in a statement.

In addition, the specialists of Rosprirodnadzor estimated the harm caused to the environment and sent a letter of claim to the violator demanding voluntary compensation for the damage, stressing that if the request was refused the case would be taken to court, the statement said.

According to the authority, the decision has not yet entered into force.

