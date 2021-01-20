Company Responsible for Telephony at Russian Consulate in New York Says Fixing Problems

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Verizon company, which provides telephone services to the Russian Consulate General in New York, is aware of the problems with telephony in the diplomatic mission, and is working to fix them, Chris Serico, Employee Communications & Consumer Public Relations Manager, told Sputnik.

"Thanks for reaching out. Our engineers are aware of the situation and are working to restore service as soon as possible," Serico said.

The diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Tuesday that the United States had cut off the telephone lines in the Russian Consulate in New York on January 18. It said the US linked the interruption to technical problems.