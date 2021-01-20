UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Company Responsible For Telephony At Russian Consulate In New York Says Fixing Problems

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:30 AM

Company Responsible for Telephony at Russian Consulate in New York Says Fixing Problems

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Verizon company, which provides telephone services to the Russian Consulate General in New York, is aware of the problems with telephony in the diplomatic mission, and is working to fix them, Chris Serico, Employee Communications & Consumer Public Relations Manager, told Sputnik.

"Thanks for reaching out. Our engineers are aware of the situation and are working to restore service as soon as possible," Serico said.

The diplomatic mission told Sputnik on Tuesday that the United States had cut off the telephone lines in the Russian Consulate in New York on January 18. It said the US linked the interruption to technical problems.

Related Topics

Russia Company New York United States January Employment

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

6 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

5 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

5 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

5 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

5 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.