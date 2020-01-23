UrduPoint.com
Company Working On New Coronavirus Vaccine Aims To Finish It By Summer

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:52 PM

Moderna, a US-based biotechnology company, aims to finish the coronavirus vaccine by the summer, but quality cannot be compromised, the firm's CEO said on Thursday

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Moderna, a US-based biotechnology company, aims to finish the coronavirus vaccine by the summer, but quality cannot be compromised, the firm's CEO said on Thursday.

Moderna has entered in partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop the novel coronavirus vaccine. CEPI head said earlier in the day that the vaccine could be expected by the summer.

"Yes. The goal is to have a high-quality vaccine by summer," Stephane Bancel said, asked by Sputnik if the timeline of summer includes also the clinical tests of the vaccine.

He added that the company would do its best while working on the vaccine.

"We are all very worried about the need for speed. The team that is going to take care of this product are all big professionals, but we have never done a vaccine with such speed [pressure] at back. We will do everything we can. We should trust the system, every day counts, but we cannot compromise quality" Bancel said.

The death toll from the new type of coronavirus, originating in China's Wuhan, has already reached 17. The city has been quarantined.

