UrduPoint.com

Compensation Claims For Nord Stream Blast After Identifying Responsible Justified- Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Compensation Claims for Nord Stream Blast After Identifying Responsible Justified- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russia's claims for compensation  for the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines after the identification of perpetrators are justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"If we are talking about, let's say, sabotage by one or more states, while the data indicate that such a large-scale act of sabotage and a terrorist act against critical infrastructure could not have been committed without the participation of the state and special services to their full potential. Well, then, of course, this would be a completely justified question," Peskov told reporters when asked who compensation claims can be presented to.

Such a large-scale sabotage against Russia like the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines could not have been committed without national intelligence services, the official added.

"Western countries are taking all possible measures to ... (silence) this topic, to silence it so that this topic is not on the agenda, but, of course, Russia will continue to do everything possible to prevent this from happening," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Nord Gas All From

Recent Stories

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker ..

LHC rejects Sheikh Rashid's plea against Caretaker CM Naqvi

26 minutes ago
 UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional F ..

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Regional Framework for Arab States (2023 ..

38 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organised Crafting Sustainability workshop and AI Minecraft Challenge f ..

38 minutes ago
 Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Underse ..

Three notaries take legal oath before ADJD Undersecretary

38 minutes ago
 ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nationâ€™s y ..

ADMAF, MBZUAI sign MoU to empower the nationâ€™s youth, help develop their skill ..

38 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Hea ..

MoHAP launches 3rd phase of &quot;Positive and Healthy Work Environment â€“ Chec ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.