Compensation Claims for Nord Stream Blast After Identifying Responsible Justified- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russia's claims for compensation for the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines after the identification of perpetrators are justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"If we are talking about, let's say, sabotage by one or more states, while the data indicate that such a large-scale act of sabotage and a terrorist act against critical infrastructure could not have been committed without the participation of the state and special services to their full potential. Well, then, of course, this would be a completely justified question," Peskov told reporters when asked who compensation claims can be presented to.

Such a large-scale sabotage against Russia like the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines could not have been committed without national intelligence services, the official added.

"Western countries are taking all possible measures to ... (silence) this topic, to silence it so that this topic is not on the agenda, but, of course, Russia will continue to do everything possible to prevent this from happening," Peskov said.