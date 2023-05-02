UrduPoint.com

Competition With China Focused On Making US Better, Not Holding Beijing Back - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Competition With China Focused on Making US Better, Not Holding Beijing Back - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Washington's competition with Beijing is focused on making the United States better instead of attempting to hold back China's progress, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an interview with Fox news.

"I think what we've seen over the last couple of years is the United States putting itself in a much stronger position to deal with the competition that we have with China," Blinken said on Monday.

"The issue is, I think, less holding China back and more making sure that we're able to run faster."

The United States' approach includes internal investments and convergence with allies and partners around the world on how to deal with challenges posed by China, Blinken said.

The United States' standing around the world is much stronger than it was, Blinken said when asked whether the world is safer under the Biden administration than it was under the Trump administration.

