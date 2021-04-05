UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Competitors Sought To Poach Gamaleya Institute Researchers, Nobody Agreed - Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:43 PM

Competitors Sought to Poach Gamaleya Institute Researchers, Nobody Agreed - Director

Other scientific centers in Russia have tried over the past year to lure employees of the Gamaleya research institute away, but nobody has accepted the offers, director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Other scientific centers in Russia have tried over the past year to lure employees of the Gamaleya research institute away, but nobody has accepted the offers, director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

When asked whether he or his employees had been tempted into working abroad over the past year, Gintsburg replied that no attempts had been made, as "they are completely hopeless."

"There have been some attempts to poach [employees] within the country," he said, adding that none of the staffers had left the institute.

The research center, in turn, has seen an inflow of new employees.

"We differentiate, we hire only the best specialists who are in short supply. I would not say that a year ago we had all the specialists. We did not have enough technologists for development, but a group of technologists then emerged as well as a group of high-class drug control experts, and a number of others. You won't believe, we did not even have logisticians who organize the work of storage facilities," Gintsburg added.

The Gamaleya institute rose to international prominence as the developer of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, which was authorized for emergency use in Russia in August.

Related Topics

World Russia August All Best

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has elected renow ..

14 minutes ago

More than 90 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, ..

3 minutes ago

Exports increase by 7.12% in three quarters, by 30 ..

3 minutes ago

Suga Denies 4th Wave of Pandemic in Japan Amid Ris ..

3 minutes ago

Gamaleya Institute Head Says World Was Bracing for ..

3 minutes ago

People in England to Be Offered Twice-Weekly Rapid ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.