Competitors Sought to Poach Gamaleya Institute Researchers, Nobody Agreed - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Other scientific centers in Russia have tried over the past year to lure employees of the Gamaleya research institute away, but nobody has accepted the offers, director Alexander Gintsburg told Sputnik.

When asked whether he or his employees had been tempted into working abroad over the past year, Gintsburg replied that no attempts had been made, as "they are completely hopeless."

"There have been some attempts to poach [employees] within the country," he said, adding that none of the staffers had left the institute.

The research center, in turn, has seen an inflow of new employees.

"We differentiate, we hire only the best specialists who are in short supply. I would not say that a year ago we had all the specialists. We did not have enough technologists for development, but a group of technologists then emerged as well as a group of high-class drug control experts, and a number of others. You won't believe, we did not even have logisticians who organize the work of storage facilities," Gintsburg added.

The Gamaleya institute rose to international prominence as the developer of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, which was authorized for emergency use in Russia in August.