UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complaint Against Glencore Over Chad Spill Clears UK Hurdle

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:31 AM

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears UK hurdle

A complaint by rights groups over a toxic spill at an oil site in Chad linked to the British subsidiary of mining giant Glencore has cleared a hurdle in the UK, Britain's trade ministry said

Libreville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ):A complaint by rights groups over a toxic spill at an oil site in Chad linked to the British subsidiary of mining giant Glencore has cleared a hurdle in the UK, Britain's trade ministry said.

The case relates to an accident in September 2018 at the Badila oilfield in southern Chad, when an earth bank supporting a wastewater basin collapsed.

The equivalent of 34 Olympic-sized swimming pools of contaminated water spilled into fields and a local river, killing livestock and fish and causing at least 50 local people to fall sick with skin lesions, vomiting and diarrhoea, the groups say.

They are demanding compensation from Glencore UK, a subsidiary of the Swiss-based mining leviathan that was in business with a local oil firm, PetroChad (Mangara), or PCM.

A unit of Britain's Department for International Trade (DIT) said the complaints "merit further examination".

If a mediated agreement cannot be found, the DIT's NCP unit "will examine further the claims about the company's conduct in order to reach a finding as to whether the company breached" OECD guidelines, it added.

The NCP is the UK's National Contact Point -- an agency set up by OECD governments to intercede in complaints about international business.

It highlighted that for now, "the decision to further examine the claims about Glencore UK's conduct is not a finding against the company." Anneke Van Woudenberg, executive director of one of the complainant groups, the UK campaign organisation Rights and Accountability in Development (RAID), told AFP that the decision was "very important step" towards resolving the complaint.

"We have been trying to communicate with Glencore for more than a year" over taking measures, she said.

The two other groups in the complaint are the Chad-based Public Interest Law Center (PILC) and the Association of Young Chadians in the Oil Zone (AJTZP).

Glencore UK, in its submission, had argued that its local partner PCM had "first-hand knowledge of the issues as they arose" and had already made "a considerable effort" to respond to concerns, it said.

Glencore has been exploiting oil in Chad since 2013. The following year, the Chadian state signed a loan with the company.

In a statement to AFP, Glencore said it "acknowledges the decision" by the NCP and said it had been "transparent about the incident.""Action has been taken," it said.

Related Topics

Accident Loan Business Water Company Oil Bank Young Van United Kingdom Chad SITE September 2018 From Agreement Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

16 minutes ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

11 seconds ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

13 seconds ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

14 seconds ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

4 minutes ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.