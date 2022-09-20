UrduPoint.com

Complaint Against Pugacheva's Statement About Foreign Agents Filed With Police - Source

Published September 20, 2022

A complaint has been filed with the Moscow Region Police requesting that they look into a message posted on social media by famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva and determine whether her statement discredits the Russian army, a source in law enforcement told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) A complaint has been filed with the Moscow Region Police requesting that they look into a message posted on social media by famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva and determine whether her statement discredits the Russian army, a source in law enforcement told Sputnik.

On Sunday, Pugacheva asked the Russian Justice Ministry on social media to be named foreign agent after her husband, Russian tv presenter Maxim Galkin was put in the list of foreign agents on September 16.

The complaint against Pugacheva was submitted to the police of Zvenigorod, a town 53 kilometers (33 miles) west of Moscow, according to the source. An applicant believed that Pugacheva's statement on social media discredited the Russian armed forces.

The source did not specify whether the police had launched an investigation.

