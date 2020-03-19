UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complaint Filed With UN Over Burundi 'reprisals' On Lawyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:58 PM

Complaint filed with UN over Burundi 'reprisals' on lawyers

A legal complaint against Burundi was filed with a UN rights body on Thursday, over punitive actions taken against lawyers and activists who cooperated with a UN review of the country's rights record

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A legal complaint against Burundi was filed with a UN rights body on Thursday, over punitive actions taken against lawyers and activists who cooperated with a UN review of the country's rights record.

The International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) filed a complaint with the United Nations Committee against Torture (CAT), charging that Burundian authorities' decision to disbar and suspend four lawyers constituted a "reprisal" for their participation in a 2016 rights review.

The complaint alleges that the four -- Dieudonne Bashirahishize, Armel Niyongere, Vital Nshimirimana and Lambert Nigarura -- "were sanctioned by the Burundian courts, without a fair trial and on the basis of unsubstantiated accusations." This happened "after they raised public concerns and provided information to the CAT regarding human rights violations perpetrated in Burundi by the government.

" The reprisals came after the four assisted the CAT, which periodically assesses the performances of the 156 countries that have ratified an international convention against torture, in a regular review of Burundi's record.

They had been working to document cases of torture, enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention in Burundi, the complaint said, including during the 2015 political protest campaigns against Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza, which left 1,200 people dead and drove 400,000 from their homes.

The Burundian delegation had, in an unprecedented move, walked out halfway through a special review in 2016, angered by a report filed by non-governmental groups.

"In a textbook case of retaliation, Bashirahishize, Niyongere and Nshimirimana were subsequently disbarred and Nigarura was given a one-year suspension and a five-year ban from sitting on the executive committee of the Bar Association," ISHR said.

Related Topics

Dead Protest United Nations Lawyers Pierre Burundi 2016 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $27.31 a barrel ..

16 minutes ago

Hearings for Paul Whelan Suspected of Espionage in ..

7 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Register No Truce Breaches in Syria ..

7 minutes ago

Sanjrani advises Senators for donating one month s ..

7 minutes ago

VC Parveen Shah will distributes 5000 soaps among ..

7 minutes ago

Etihad Airways eases travel plans by introducing E ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.