'Completely Crazy' As Lavreysen Wins Record 15th World Cycling Title
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Ballerup, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen on Friday won the men's one-kilometre time-trial for a record 15th world championship track title.
Two days after claiming team sprint gold the five-time Olympic champion took the men's time-trial ahead of compatriot and three-time defending champion Jeffrey Hoogland. Britain's Joseph Truman won bronze.
Lavreysen overtakes France's Arnaud Tournant's 14 world titles between 1997 and 2008.
"Fifteen titles, I don't even know what to say. There are so many prestigious Names on this list, it's completely crazy," he told AFP.
"It was hard because it's the first time I've raced the kilometre at this level but I managed it. It's special."
The 27-year-old could add to his tally in the individual sprint event on Sunday where he is the five-time reigning champion.
Lavreysen failed to medal in the keirin event on Thursday.
"He potentially still has five or six years left at the top. He could come close to 30 world titles," said French rival Sebastien Vigier during the Paris Olympics where the Dutchman won three gold medals in the sprints (individual and team) as well as the keirin.
That triple success saw him dubbed "Hat-trick Harrie".
"What's more, he is really cool and calm. He does not have a big head," added Vigier who saluted his rival as "a good party animal after competition".
Italy's Jonathan Milan took the men's individual pursuit title in a world record time.
The 24-year-old Italian, also an accomplished road racer, dominated young British rider Josh Charlton who himself had improved on the world record, previously held by Filippo Ganna, in qualifying.
Milan won in a time of 3:59.153 to better Charlton's afternoon effort of 3:59.304 over the 4,000m course.
