Open Menu

'Completely Crazy' As Lavreysen Wins Record 15th World Cycling Title

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 02:00 AM

'Completely crazy' as Lavreysen wins record 15th world cycling title

Ballerup, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen on Friday won the men's one-kilometre time-trial for a record 15th world championship track title.

Two days after claiming team sprint gold the five-time Olympic champion took the men's time-trial ahead of compatriot and three-time defending champion Jeffrey Hoogland. Britain's Joseph Truman won bronze.

Lavreysen overtakes France's Arnaud Tournant's 14 world titles between 1997 and 2008.

"Fifteen titles, I don't even know what to say. There are so many prestigious Names on this list, it's completely crazy," he told AFP.

"It was hard because it's the first time I've raced the kilometre at this level but I managed it. It's special."

The 27-year-old could add to his tally in the individual sprint event on Sunday where he is the five-time reigning champion.

Lavreysen failed to medal in the keirin event on Thursday.

"He potentially still has five or six years left at the top. He could come close to 30 world titles," said French rival Sebastien Vigier during the Paris Olympics where the Dutchman won three gold medals in the sprints (individual and team) as well as the keirin.

That triple success saw him dubbed "Hat-trick Harrie".

"What's more, he is really cool and calm. He does not have a big head," added Vigier who saluted his rival as "a good party animal after competition".

Italy's Jonathan Milan took the men's individual pursuit title in a world record time.

The 24-year-old Italian, also an accomplished road racer, dominated young British rider Josh Charlton who himself had improved on the world record, previously held by Filippo Ganna, in qualifying.

Milan won in a time of 3:59.153 to better Charlton's afternoon effort of 3:59.304 over the 4,000m course.

Related Topics

World France Road Young Paris Milan Italy Sunday Gold Olympics Bronze Event Top

Recent Stories

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

2 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

2 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

2 hours ago
 Major political parties develop consensus on const ..

Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan

2 hours ago
 Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: I ..

Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told

2 hours ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to fema ..

LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment

3 hours ago
Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration ..

Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file

3 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, C ..

Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP

3 hours ago
 Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

4 hours ago
 136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid ..

136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions

4 hours ago
 Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to ..

Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik

4 hours ago
 IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oc ..

IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21

4 hours ago

More Stories From World