Completion of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Benefits Both Russia, EU - German Business Leader

The completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is in the interest of both the European Union and Russia, Klaus Mangold, the chairman of Mangold Consulting GmbH, has said in an interview with Sputnik

The project, which aims to lay a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, is currently at its final stretch, with about 95 percent of it finished.

"It's in the EU's interest, as it is in Russia's interest.

We will see that gas will have a growing importance, being delivered from Russia to Europe. We need this pipeline, we need it and it's in the European interest, of all of us, including Russia," Mangold, also a former Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

