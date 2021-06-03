UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Completion Of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Benefits Both Russia, EU - German Business Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:23 PM

Completion of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Benefits Both Russia, EU - German Business Leader

The completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is in the interest of both the European Union and Russia, Klaus Mangold, the chairman of Mangold Consulting GmbH, has said in an interview with Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is in the interest of both the European Union and Russia, Klaus Mangold, the chairman of Mangold Consulting GmbH, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The project, which aims to lay a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, is currently at its final stretch, with about 95 percent of it finished.

"It's in the EU's interest, as it is in Russia's interest.

We will see that gas will have a growing importance, being delivered from Russia to Europe. We need this pipeline, we need it and it's in the European interest, of all of us, including Russia," Mangold, also a former Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German European Union Germany Nord St. Petersburg Gas Media All From

Recent Stories

983 coronavirus patients recovered

1 minute ago

Exhibition at Alhamra to celebrate 70th anniversar ..

1 minute ago

AmCham Head Says US Sanctions Against Russia's Sov ..

1 minute ago

AJK President terms population welfare imperative ..

24 minutes ago

Three kids died in Quetta bomb blast

24 minutes ago

FWMC removes 10,000-ton solid waste in city areas

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.