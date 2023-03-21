Complex Military Threats Urge US to Research Its Resources, Reconsider Approach - General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Intensification of international threats, particularly coming from Russia and China, requires the US military to research its resources and reconsider approaches to improve commander control, Director of Strategic Plans, Programs, and Requirements at Air Force Global Strike Command Maj Gen Jason Armagost said on Tuesday.

"The diversification of threats, the intensification of threat really has driven us to think, what our current resources are, how do we take an approach to really make our commander control better, make our targeting process is better," Armagost said during a virtual discussion, when asked about threats from China and Russia.

The US general noted that threats are amplifying and becoming more complex. He also urged colleagues to find lessons from Russia's current activity in Ukraine. "I think we need to take great care to not learn the wrong lessons, more than even the learning of the right lessons," he said.

Armagost also pointed out that the US has "real opportunities" in terms of its military equipment, particularly B-21 and B-52 bombers. Those opportunities provide fundamental questions, answering which will allow the US to challenge threats, he added.