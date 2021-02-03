UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Compliance Of OPEC+ States With Oil Cuts In December Stood At 101% - OPEC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:34 PM

Compliance of OPEC+ States With Oil Cuts in December Stood at 101% - OPEC

The compliance of the OPEC+ alliance with the oil cuts agreement in December amounted to 101 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday after the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) had reviewed the performance of the participants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The compliance of the OPEC+ alliance with the oil cuts agreement in December amounted to 101 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday after the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) had reviewed the performance of the participants.

"The Committee welcomed the positive performance of Participating Countries. Overall conformity with the original production adjustments was 101 percent, reinforcing the trend of high compliance by Participating Countries," the OPEC statement read.

At the same time, the JMMC has lauded the progress that Nigeria, a chronic underperformer with the oil cuts, achieved in the previous months in terms of offsetting the shortcomings through the compensation mechanism, according to the statement.

"The Committee observed that, while economic prospects and oil demand would remain uncertain in the coming months, the gradual rollout of vaccines around the world is a positive factor for the rest of the year, boosting the global economy and oil demand," the OPEC noted.

The next JMMC meeting will be held on March 3, the organization added.

Related Topics

World Oil Progress Same Alliance Nigeria March December Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry &amp; Advanced Technology lau ..

20 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai organises Health and Wellness Week

21 minutes ago

ADIO launches ESG policy to foster long-term, sust ..

21 minutes ago

Experts call for more international cooperation to ..

2 minutes ago

UNESCO declares Lahore as city of Literature

2 minutes ago

NPT to organise special sitting on Kashmir Solidar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.