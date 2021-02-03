Compliance of OPEC+ States With Oil Cuts in December Stood at 101% - OPEC

The compliance of the OPEC+ alliance with the oil cuts agreement in December amounted to 101 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday after the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) had reviewed the performance of the participants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The compliance of the OPEC+ alliance with the oil cuts agreement in December amounted to 101 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday after the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) had reviewed the performance of the participants.

"The Committee welcomed the positive performance of Participating Countries. Overall conformity with the original production adjustments was 101 percent, reinforcing the trend of high compliance by Participating Countries," the OPEC statement read.

At the same time, the JMMC has lauded the progress that Nigeria, a chronic underperformer with the oil cuts, achieved in the previous months in terms of offsetting the shortcomings through the compensation mechanism, according to the statement.

"The Committee observed that, while economic prospects and oil demand would remain uncertain in the coming months, the gradual rollout of vaccines around the world is a positive factor for the rest of the year, boosting the global economy and oil demand," the OPEC noted.

The next JMMC meeting will be held on March 3, the organization added.