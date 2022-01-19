UrduPoint.com

Compliance With OPEC+ Agreement Reached Record 121% In December - IEA Report

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

The compliance with the OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts reached a record 121% in December, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday

"Compliance with the OPEC+ agreement reached 121%, the highest since record cuts were enforced in May 2020," the IEA said in its report.

Russia's compliance level was at 107%, and Saudi Arabia's level was at 101%, the IEA said.

