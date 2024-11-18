Open Menu

Composer Of Piaf's 'Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien' Dies Aged 95

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Composer of Piaf's 'Non, je ne regrette rien' dies aged 95

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Songwriter and singer Charles Dumont, who composed the song "Non, je ne regrette rien" ("No, I do not regret anything") made world famous by Edith Piaf, has died aged 95, his partner told AFP Monday.

Dumont, who had also collaborated with American singer Barbra Streisand and French-Italian 1960s star Dalida, died at home after a long illness.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati called Dumont "a towering figure of French chanson".

A trumpeter by training, Dumont saw his career transformed at the turn of the 1960s when he convinced the star singer Piaf to perform one of his compositions, after having been forcefully refused several times.

"We turned up at her home, and she let us in," Dumont told AFP in 2018 about the day in 1960 when he managed to see Piaf together with his lyricist, Michel Vaucaire.

"I played the piece on the piano, and ... we became inseparable," he said, adding that the song -- which he had written in 1956 aged 27 -- revived Piaf's career that he said had been flagging.

"Non, je ne regrette rien" has since become an unforgettable classic of Piaf, who died in 1963.

"My mother gave birth to me, but Edith Piaf brought me into the world," Dumont told AFP in a 2015 interview.

"Without her, I would never have done everything I did, neither as a composer nor as a singer," he added.

For Dumont, this meeting marked the beginning of a fruitful working relationship with Piaf, resulting in his writing more than 30 songs for her.

