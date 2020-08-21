Composition of Opposition Team at Syrian Constitutional Committee Unchanged - Co-Chair

The composition of the opposition delegation to the Syrian Constitutional Committee (CC) remains unchanged, but the delegation feels free to make changes if needed without coordinating with the ceasefire guarantor states or the United Nations, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair of the Constitutional Committee from the opposition side, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The composition of the opposition delegation to the Syrian Constitutional Committee (CC) remains unchanged, but the delegation feels free to make changes if needed without coordinating with the ceasefire guarantor states or the United Nations, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair of the Constitutional Committee from the opposition side, told Sputnik in an interview.

The committee will convene for the fresh meeting in Geneva on Monday after a nine-month break. Following the last meeting of the CC, there were rumors of possible changes in the opposition's delegation. Secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, Mahmoud Afandi, told Sputnik in December that after the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) meeting in Riyadh, four members of its delegation to CC could have been replaced, as Saudi Arabia was seeking to reduce the influence of Turkey on the body.

"No new members additions or replacements within our delegations' members yet, but as the rules of procedures state, this is within SNC's rights. This is a Syrian-Syrian process, Syrian owned and led, when and if we do any changes in our delegation, we don't need to get the approval from any other state or organizations, Russia, Turkey, and the UN would not interfere in our internal issues," Bahra said when asked if there have been any changes in the opposition's delegation to the CC since its last meeting in November.

The Small Body of 45 members will meet for the first time since November following a long delay caused not only by the coronavirus pandemic but also by the difficulty of the two sides - the government and the opposition - to agree on the meeting's agenda. However, the two co-chairs have now come to an agreement on the topics to be covered, according to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

The decision to form a body of 150 Syrians with equal representation for the government, opposition and civil society, and tasked with amending and rewriting the nation's constitution, was made back in January 2018, during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress organized by Russia in Sochi. However, the committee could not hold its first session until October 30, 2019.

The constitutional committee managed to have two sessions before the end of 2019. The first was deemed successful, as the participants managed to agree on the rules of conduct and hear each others' views during initial statements. However, the second meeting exposed long-standing differences between the sides of the conflict. The government delegation insisted on discussing terrorism issues, as it did during the Geneva talks in previous years, while the opposition side asserted the committee was created specifically for constitutional matters and proposed discussing terrorism outside of the body. As a result, no meaningful sessions took place.