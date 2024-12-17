Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Rectify Residency Violations Before the Deadline

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 December, 2024) :

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) has emphasized the importance of utilizing the remaining period of the grace period for rectifying residency violations, which ends on December 31, 2024.

The GDRFA stressed that the coming phase will witness intensified inspection campaigns and strict measures against violators who do not take advantage of this opportunity.

In this context, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA Dubai, stated: “The amnesty period for rectifying residency violations is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing societal stability and creating a safe environment where laws are respected.

We urge all violators to take the step now to rectify their status before the end of the grace period, providing them with an opportunity to contribute to building a safe and sustainable community.”

Al Marri added that the "Contact the Director General" service available on the GDRFA website is one of the key communication channels provided by the GDRFA Dubai.

It aims to reinforce transparency and adopt an open-door policy. He explained that this service allows all customers and community members to directly connect with the Director General to share their inquiries and feedback, fostering trust between the GDRFA and the public.

For his part, Major General Salah Al-Qamzi, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, confirmed that the upcoming phase will include stricter measures to ensure compliance with laws.

He said: “We are committed to enforcing laws with full transparency and fairness and will continue our efforts to enhance community security through intensified inspection campaigns, which will commence immediately after the grace period ends.

The current grace period is a golden opportunity to rectify residency statuses, and we urge everyone to take advantage of it to avoid legal accountability.”

In a related context, the GDRFA Dubai affirmed that its efforts are not limited to law enforcement but also include providing comprehensive support and facilities for violators seeking to rectify their status.

The GDRFA emphasized that the upcoming phase will require greater community cooperation to ensure that awareness messages reach the targeted groups, in addition to encouraging violators to take the step towards legal rectification and benefit from the available support through designated centers.

The GDRFA Dubai called on all violators to benefit from the facilities provided during this grace period to rectify their legal statuses in a smooth and safe manner.

It emphasized that status rectification is a necessary step to ensure personal and social stability, as designated centers, such as the Al Awir Residency Violators Center, offer comprehensive services to support individuals in rectifying their situations with ease and efficiency.

For further inquiries or to communicate directly with the Director General, visit the Director General’s Contact Page.

The GDRFA also urged community members to cooperate and report any illegal activities through the AMER Contact Center, which operates 24/7, via 8005111.

It emphasized that compliance with laws and joint community efforts are the foundation for building a society that respects rights and promotes stability.