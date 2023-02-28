Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Did Not Enter Into Force Because of US - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) has not yet entered into force because of the United States, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"If the United States were a responsible nuclear power, it would have ratified the CTBT long ago.

It is Washington that is responsible for the fact that the treaty has not yet entered into force. Other states on which the fate of the CTBT depends look at the US policy for cues. Why would they hurry if the Administration is unwilling to put a legal end to nuclear testing?" Antonov told reporters.