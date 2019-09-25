Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Not Under Threat After INF Treaty Collapse - CTBTO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is not under threat over the collapse of the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo said in an interview with Sputnik.

"No, I wouldn't take the CTBT as being really under stress, because the CTBT enjoys 184 signatures and 168 ratifications. It's a far broader scope, where we enjoy the support technically and financially of all those countries. So we've created a solid basis that will contribute to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty framework," Zerbo said.

The CTBTO plays an important role in "building a verification system and a verification regime", contributing to its goal of ensuring a world free of nuclear weapons, Zerbo noted.

The CTBT, under which signatories pledge to halt nuclear weapons tests, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996. It is set to enter into force only after all states in Annex 2 sign and ratify it. The treaty is yet to be ratified by the United States and China, among other countries. Meanwhile, Russia ratified the CTBT in 2000.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, was terminated on August 2 at the US initiative after the country formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier. Both the United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal, which required the signatories to eliminate and permanently forswear all of their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles).