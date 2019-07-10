Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Not Received Any Official Notifications on US Withdrawal - Spokesperson

(@imziishan)

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) has not received any official indication from the United States about its potential withdrawal from the treaty, a CTBTO spokesperson told Sputnik

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Russia had heard of the United States potentially exiting the treaty, but expressed hope that it was only a rumor.

"CTBTO enjoys strong support from its 184 States Signatories, and we have not received any indication from any of our Member States of a change of policy in that regard," the spokesperson said.

If any state were to leave, it might lose access to "data from the International Monitoring System and products from the International Data Centre," the spokesperson added.