Compromise Between Anti-COVID-19 Measures, Economic Development Vital- Russian Minister

When extending the self-isolation regime, it is important to seek a compromise between restrictive measures and economic development of the regions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) When extending the self-isolation regime, it is important to seek a compromise between restrictive measures and economic development of the regions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"It is very important for our colleagues from the country's regions to clearly seek a compromise between restrictive measures and the development of the economy of a particular region when making such decisions. It is very important to prevent serious damage to the economy," Golikova said at the government's meeting held in video conference mode and chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.