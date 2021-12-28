Compulsory Vaccination for US Domestic Flights Should be Seriously Considered - Fauci

The US government should seriously consider mandating compulsory vaccination against the coronavirus for all domestic airline passengers, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The US government should seriously consider mandating compulsory vaccination against the coronavirus for all domestic airline passengers, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

"When you make vaccination a requirement, that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated," Fauci todl an MSNBC interview. "If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that's something that seriously should be considered."

Fauci said the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant among the more than 100 million Americans who were not yet vaccinated all threatened to put new pressures on the overworked national hospitalization system.

"(E)ven if this virus is inherently less severe, just the volume of the number of cases that we're going to have could actually put a stress on the hospital system," Fauci said.

As of Monday, 204,740,321 Americans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 out of a total population of around 334 million, according to US media.