Computer Blast in New Delhi Injures One - Reports

One person sustained injuries in a minor laptop explosion in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Thursday, media reported, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) One person sustained injuries in a minor laptop explosion in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Thursday, media reported, citing the police.

According to the ANI news agency, the incident occurred in a courtroom in the Rohini area.

The low-intensity blast emerged inside a laptop bag and reportedly injured one person who was subsequently hospitalized.

The police are investigating the incident, which is suspected to have resulted from the blast of a tiffin bomb, according to reports.