Computer Blast In New Delhi Injures One - Reports

Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:06 PM

One person sustained injuries in a minor laptop explosion in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Thursday, media reported, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) One person sustained injuries in a minor laptop explosion in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Thursday, media reported, citing the police.

According to the ANI news agency, the incident occurred in a courtroom in the Rohini area.

The low-intensity blast emerged inside a laptop bag and reportedly injured one person who was subsequently hospitalized.

The police are investigating the incident, which is suspected to have resulted from the blast of a tiffin bomb, according to reports.

