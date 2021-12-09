Computer Blast In New Delhi Injures One - Reports
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:06 PM
One person sustained injuries in a minor laptop explosion in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Thursday, media reported, citing the police
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) One person sustained injuries in a minor laptop explosion in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Thursday, media reported, citing the police.
According to the ANI news agency, the incident occurred in a courtroom in the Rohini area.
The low-intensity blast emerged inside a laptop bag and reportedly injured one person who was subsequently hospitalized.
The police are investigating the incident, which is suspected to have resulted from the blast of a tiffin bomb, according to reports.