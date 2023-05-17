UrduPoint.com

Computer In Russia Used To Conduct Cyber Breach Of Washington's Metro System - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 08:20 PM

A personal computer located in Russia was used earlier this year for a cyber breach of the metro system in the US capital, Washington Metro's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) said in a report cited by the Washington Post on Wednesday

The illegal attempt to log into Metro's cloud-based system occurred last January. A computer belonging to a former IT contractor was involved in the incident, the report said.

The OIG had warned the Washington Metro administration for months about widespread vulnerabilities and security issues uncovered by investigators, including missing computer security updates and receiving high-level security clearances from Russia-based contractors, according to the Washington Post.

The vulnerabilities, if left unaddressed and subsequently become exploited by a threat, could render (Metro) susceptible to unacceptable outcomes, the report said.

However, investigators did not find indications that the information from the breached system was copied to a Russia-based computer, the report also said.

Washington Metro administration ignored over 50 security recommendations that oversight agencies provided in 2019, the report said.

The audit also indicated that an outside contractor found in 2019 that some trains have significant cybersecurity issues, but the Metro administration did not deliver those findings to the OIG until February, the report said.

Since the former contractor's high-level administrative access had not been revoked, he was able to remotely access his personal computer in Russia to log into the Metro systems containing critical and sensitive data, the report added.

Investigators continue to look into Russia-based contractor's information and subpoenaed background checks the Metro requires that contractors conduct on their employees, according to the report.

