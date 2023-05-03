Computer Manufacturing in Russia Up 22.5% YOY in March - Statistics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Russia's computer manufacturing industry grew 22.5% year-on-year in March, figures published Wednesday by the Federal statistics agency Rosstat showed.

The manufacturing index for PCs, electronics and optical devices stood at 122.5% in March or 116.7% in the first quarter of 2023.

Russian companies produced 3.8 million semiconductor devices and their components, down 13.6% from March of 2022. Production of integrated circuits during the same period was up 4.9% to 59.4 million units.

Rosstat also published its monthly business confidence index, which included business climate and business barrier indices for the first time since record keeping began in 1998.

Overall business confidence among medium and large mining companies fell 1 percentage point in April from the month before to 3%, while the processing industry reported a 3.4% drop.

The March business climate index stood at 9.3% in the mining industry and at 10.3% in the processing industry, while the Q1 2023 business barrier index stood at respectively 97.6% and 91.5%.