KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) There is no excess of the maximum allowable concentration in water ponds, including those used for water supply, adjacent to the jet fuel spill area on Russia's Taymyr Peninsula, the press service of the Taymyrsky Dolgano-Nenetsky District administration told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in July, when jet fuel was being pumped from a barge to a production warehouse located in the vicinity of the village of Tukhard in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the pipeline was depressurized and over 44 tonnes of fuel spilled onto the territory of a helicopter landing site and the adjacent area. The fuel spilled into two lakes.

"Since the beginning of the incident's liquidation, 40 water samples and 10 soil samples have been taken.

As a result of sampling in the Bolshaya Kheta River [source of water supply], as well as in the place where the stream flows from a large lake into the river on July 17, there is no excess of the maximum allowable concentration," the press service said.

The authorities also said that the transportation of the fuel-water mixture to the temporary storage site had been completed, with a total of 85 cubic meters (3,002 cubic feet) being collected.

Meanwhile, in the place of the spill, the treatment of water surfaces with sorbents and the monitoring of the ecological situation continues, with 31 people and 11 units of equipment being involved in the work, the administration added.