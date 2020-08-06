(@FahadShabbir)

The concentration of hazardous substances in the air of Russia's Siberian city of Yakutsk has exceeded normal levels by four indicators, as the region is engulfed in wildfires, the regional office of the country's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The concentration of hazardous substances in the air of Russia's Siberian city of Yakutsk has exceeded normal levels by four indicators, as the region is engulfed in wildfires, the regional office of the country's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Thursday.

"On August 6, in Yakutsk, the maximum allowable concentration of air pollutants [carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, suspended particles of two PM fractions] in Yakutsk was exceeded upon four indicators," the office said in a statement.

Residents of the city are advised to minimize their outdoor activities, the authority added.

The Yakutia Republic is currently being affected by 19 wildfires in 11 districts. According to the local authorities, the smoke on the territory of several districts and the city of Yakutsk was caused by a smoke plume from the forest fires on the territory of Verkhoyansky, Kobyaysky, Ust-Aldansky and the Tomponsky district. The fires are located in hard-to-reach areas and do not pose a threat to settlements and economic facilities.