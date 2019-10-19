Concepts of New Alliances in Balkans Dangerous, Violence Should Not Re-Emerge - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Ideas of creation of some new alliances or states in the Balkans are dangerous because they lead to nationalist circles pursuing their goals using arms, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said, adding that violence should not be allowed to re-emerge in the region.

In his interview with the Serbian newspaper Vecernje novosti (Evening news) on the eve of his visit to Belgrade, Medvedev reiterated Russia's position on Kosovo based on the need to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia. Russia is convinced that any discussions on this issue should be based on international law, not unilateral moves, according to the prime minister.

"Ideas to create various new alliances and states are very dangerous. Because they eventually make the most aggressive and the most nationalist oriented circles pursue their objectives using violence and arms, and there is already enough of it there.

I believe these statements are very dangerous. The processes that are underway must be monitored," Medvedev said when asked to comment on whether the situation in the Balkans, given the recognition of Kosovo by multiple western countries, may lead to the creation of the so-called Greater Albania.

Medvedev noted, however, the "pressure coming from Pristina," recalling that ultranationalist had recently come to power in Kosovo.

"I believe that all the developments should be thoroughly monitored because it is obvious that the Balkans remain a rather unstable region and we should not allow any repetition of manifestation of acts of violence, attempts to unilaterally redraw the map of the Balkans or any other actions that could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe," Medvedev insisted.