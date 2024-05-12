Concern About Russia Dominates As Lithuanians Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Lithuania votes Sunday in a presidential election dominated by security concerns with the main candidates all agreed the NATO and EU member should boost defence spending to counter the perceived threat from neighbouring Russia.
The Baltic state of 2.8 million people fears it could be next in Russia's crosshairs if Moscow wins its war against Ukraine, which began with an invasion in 2022.
While the top three contenders agree on defence, they have diverging views on social issues and on Lithuania's relations with China, which have been strained for years over Taiwan.
"Lithuania's understanding of the Russian threat is unanimous and unquestionable, so the main candidates are following suit," Eastern Europe Studies Centre director Linas Kojala told AFP.
Polls close at 1700 GMT and the result is expected later on Sunday -- although a run-off on May 26 will probably be needed as no candidate is expected to win an overall majority.
Opinion polls give the incumbent, 59-year-old former banker Gitanas Nauseda, a comfortable lead over the other seven candidates, who include Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and prominent lawyer Ignas Vegele.
The Lithuanian president steers defence and foreign policy, attending EU and NATO summits, but must consult with the government and parliament on appointing the most senior officials.
Lithuania, a former Soviet republic, is a top donor to Ukraine and a big defence spender, with a military budget currently equal to 2.75 percent of GDP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
'Cohen's a joke': Trump faithful defiant ahead of ex-fixer's testimony6 minutes ago
-
Cannes film fest returns with comebacks, strikes, Trump and MeToo6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for UN-led cyber capacity building mechanism to promote cooperation among states6 minutes ago
-
AI film festival gives glimpse of cinema's future26 minutes ago
-
New York gears up for major Spring auctions after soft 202326 minutes ago
-
ICUBE-Q satellite result of first Pak-China lunar probe cooperation: Ge Ping46 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe fifth T20 scores46 minutes ago
-
Nepal court orders limit on Everest climbing permits2 hours ago
-
PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores2 hours ago
-
US treating pro-Palestinian student protesters unfairly: UN expert Farida Shaheed2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - collated3 hours ago
-
Second night of auroras seen 'extreme' solar storm3 hours ago